Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Held out of practice
Sheffield (hamstring) did not participate with the team in Monday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie fourth-round draft choice out of Ohio State continues to rehabilitate, after exiting Thursday's preseason game against the Jets with a hamstring issue. This is the second injury that has afflicted Sheffield since playing his final collegiate game, as he also tore a pectoral muscle while bench-pressing at the NFL Combine. Sheffield strives for a rapid return so that he can resume his bid for playing time in the defensive backfield rotation.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.