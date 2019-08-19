Sheffield (hamstring) did not participate with the team in Monday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie fourth-round draft choice out of Ohio State continues to rehabilitate, after exiting Thursday's preseason game against the Jets with a hamstring issue. This is the second injury that has afflicted Sheffield since playing his final collegiate game, as he also tore a pectoral muscle while bench-pressing at the NFL Combine. Sheffield strives for a rapid return so that he can resume his bid for playing time in the defensive backfield rotation.