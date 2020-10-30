Sheffield was cleared to return after sustaining a head injury in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Panthers, but re-injured his head in the second half and is now questionable to return, Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
If Sheffield misses the remainder of Thursday's game, Blidi Wreh-Wilson figures to handle starting duties at cornerback as he has done through out much of the contest.
