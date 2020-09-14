Coach Dan Quinn said Monday he doesn't expect Sheffield (foot) to face a long-term absence, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old was inactive for the season opener due to the left foot issue he was battling during training camp, but it doesn't appear to be a serious concern. Sheffield's status for Week 2 against the Cowboys should receive more clarity once the Falcons return to practice Wednesday.
