Sheffield won't return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after suffering an ankle injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sheffield has been a starter since Week 6, and he's recorded 36 tackles and three pass breakups over the last 10 games. The rookie fourth-round pick's season is over. Blidi Wreh-Wilson and Jamar Taylor are in line for additional snaps for the remainder of Sunday's divisional clash.

