Sheffield is considered to be part of a committee that will be filling in for the injured Kenjon Barner (concussion) on punt and kickoff returns Sunday against the Titans, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Barner has fielded all 12 returnable kicks that Atlanta has received as a team this year, establishing a 22.3 yards-per-attempt average on four kickoff returns, and an impressive 8.5 yards per return on punts -- seventh best among all NFL players with at least five attempts this season. Sheffield, who has played 70 percent of the Falcons' special teams snaps without returning a kick, is part of Atlanta's contingency plan in Barner's absence alongside Justin Hardy and Mohamed Sanu.