Sheffield was absent from a second consecutive practice session Saturday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It has not yet been announced why Sheffield is not practicing, but an update on his status is expected from coach Dan Quinn shortly. The former Ohio State Buckeye logged 11 starts as a rookie last year, and based on Quinn's high praise of him this offseason, it seems he is slated to inherit a prominent defensive role for 2020 as well.
