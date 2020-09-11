Sheffield (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Sheffield battled this injury through training camp and was unable to practice all week, so he'll watch from the sidelines Sunday. Darqueze Dennard should see an increase in snaps with Sheffield out, and Blidi Wreh-Wilson could also enjoy a bump in usage.
