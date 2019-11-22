Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Officially questionable
Sheffield (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that he expects Sheffield to play Week 12, but a final decision on the rookie's availability could come down to how well he recovers from his illness. If cleared to suit up, Sheffield stands to play a key role in Atlanta's secondary as a perimeter cornerback.
More News
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: To remain important defensive piece•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: May get opportunity on returns•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Fully recovered•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Held out of practice•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Getting reps at nickelback•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Conner, JuJu out?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 12 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...