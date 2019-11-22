Play

Sheffield (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that he expects Sheffield to play Week 12, but a final decision on the rookie's availability could come down to how well he recovers from his illness. If cleared to suit up, Sheffield stands to play a key role in Atlanta's secondary as a perimeter cornerback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories