Sheffield (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
Sheffield was unable to practice all week due to this illness, which isn't linked to COVID-19 at this time. He has two more days to recover. Otherwise, he'll sit out for the first time since Week 3. If that happens, Blidi Wreh-Wilson could see more reps at cornerback Sunday.
More News
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Can't practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Good to go Sunday•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Dealing with concussion•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Injures head again•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Questionable with head injury•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: To suit up for Week 7•