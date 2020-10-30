Sheffield is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return, Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Sheffield took a shot to the head from his teammate on the Falcons' first defensive play of the game and was slow to get up. As long as Sheffield is out, Blidi Wreh-Wilson is slated to take over at cornerback.
