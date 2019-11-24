Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Ready to go Week 12
Sheffield (illness) is active for the team's Week 12 contest against the Buccaneers.
Sheffield had battled an illness throughout the week but is prepared to play Week 12. He's served as the team's slot cornerback and will likely have his hands full trying to keep Chris Godwin in check.
