Coach Dan Quinn said that Sheffield (foot) will return to practice beginning Thursday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Quinn expanded by stating that the team will monitor Sheffield's progress during practice sessions throughout the week, and that a decision on his availability for Monday Night Football will be made from there. Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) landed on injured reserve Tuesday, and rookie A.J. Terrell is currently on the Reserve-COVID-19 list, leaving Atlanta with a precarious situation in the secondary. This is certainly not an ideal week to be short-handed, as the Falcons take on Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, who is boasting a 9:0 TD:INT with over 295 passing yards per game.