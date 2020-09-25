Sheffield (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Sheffield will miss his third straight contest of the season due to a lingering foot injury. His next chance to take the field will come Week 4 in Green Bay during Monday Night Football.
More News
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Expected to miss Week 3•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Foot injury persists•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: injury downplayed•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Officially out Sunday•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Unlikely to go Week 1•