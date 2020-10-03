Sheffield (foot) practiced fully Saturday and is expected to start Monday's game versus the Packers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sheffield has officially been cleared to return after sitting out the first three games of the season. The Falcons' secondary is notoriously porous, ranking 31st with 350.3 passing yards allowed per game, and Sheffield will attempt to patch it up in his return to the lineup. Last season, he allowed a 110.0 passer rating and two touchdowns when targeted.