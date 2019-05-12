Head coach Dan Quinn said that Sheffield (pectoral) was limited to individual drills during rookie minicamp, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Upon his installation as a full practice participant, Sheffield will find himself in the mix for Atlanta's No. 4 cornerback job behind starters Desmond Trufant and Isaiah Oliver, as well as nickelback to-be Damontae Kazee. In addition to a potential role in the defensive rotation, Sheffield is also ecstatic about the opportunity to contribute on special teams. He was spotted fielding kicks during rookie minicamp Friday, and could prove to be a difference-maker on kickoff and punt returns given his elite athleticism.