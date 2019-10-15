Coach Dan Quinn was impressed with Sheffield's outing against the Cardinals on Sunday, and says that he will continue lining up as a perimeter cornerback, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Sheffield got his first career start, and played on 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps while registering four tackles. He was a key part of Atlanta's defense buckling down in the second half and forcing punts on three consecutive drives to help the offense mount a 17-point comeback, but ultimately the unit conceded a go-ahead touchdown pass to Kyler Murray in the final six minutes of regulation. Quinn would not explicitly state that Sheffield will remain a starter when Desmond Trufant (toe) returns from injury, but he did admit that the rookie deserves more time playing on the outside given his individual performance against the Cardinals.