Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: To remain important defensive piece
Coach Dan Quinn was impressed with Sheffield's outing against the Cardinals on Sunday, and says that he will continue lining up as a perimeter cornerback, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Sheffield got his first career start, and played on 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps while registering four tackles. He was a key part of Atlanta's defense buckling down in the second half and forcing punts on three consecutive drives to help the offense mount a 17-point comeback, but ultimately the unit conceded a go-ahead touchdown pass to Kyler Murray in the final six minutes of regulation. Quinn would not explicitly state that Sheffield will remain a starter when Desmond Trufant (toe) returns from injury, but he did admit that the rookie deserves more time playing on the outside given his individual performance against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: May get opportunity on returns•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Fully recovered•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Held out of practice•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Getting reps at nickelback•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Healthy for OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...