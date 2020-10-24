Sheffield (foot) logged a full practice Friday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Sheffield tweaked his ankle during Atlanta's Week 6 triumph over the Vikings, but he was able to return to action and garner 91 percent of the defensive snaps. The second-year man was forced to sit out the first three games of 2020 because of a foot injury, and so far he has struggled in coverage when active. Though Sheffield does own two pass deflections on the year, opponents are averaging an astronomical 15.8 yards per completion when throwing in his direction.