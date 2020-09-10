Sheffield (foot) is doubtful to play Sunday against Seattle after sitting out Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year cornerback continues to sport a walking boot, leaving Atlanta with just one of its top three perimeter cornerbacks certain to suit up Week 1. Rookie A.J. Terrell (hamstring) was limited Thursday, leaving Isaiah Oliver as the only member of the group who is completely clear for play at the moment. With Sheffield likely to be on the shelf Week 1, veteran Darqueze Dennard may shift out of the slot and see more snaps lining up on perimeter receivers.