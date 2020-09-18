Sheffield (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Sheffield's season debut will wait another week. His absence leaves the Falcons in a tight spot against the receiver-rich Cowboys, and Darqueze Dennard should maintain his starting role in Week 2. Sheffield will look to get healthy for Week 3's clash against Chicago.
More News
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Foot injury persists•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: injury downplayed•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Officially out Sunday•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Unlikely to go Week 1•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Can't practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Back at practice•