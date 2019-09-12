Barner was limited in practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Barner's surprise appearance on the injury report makes his chances of suiting up Week 2 somewhat cloudy. He'll have one more opportunity to practice in full before Sunday's tilt against the Eagles. If Barner is forced to miss any time expect Calvin Ridley to receive work returning kicks and Justin Hardy to return punts.