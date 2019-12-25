Play

Barner (shoulder/hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Barner seemingly picked up a pair of injuries Week 15 against the Niners, but he was able to play through the ailments during Atlanta's Week 16 date with Jacksonville last weekend. Unless he suffers a setback of some sort, Barner probably will be good to go again for this weekend's season finale against Tampa Bay.

