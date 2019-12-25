Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Another limited practice
Barner (shoulder/hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Barner seemingly picked up a pair of injuries Week 15 against the Niners, but he was able to play through the ailments during Atlanta's Week 16 date with Jacksonville last weekend. Unless he suffers a setback of some sort, Barner probably will be good to go again for this weekend's season finale against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Ready for Week 16•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: No practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Loses fumble against 49ers•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Adds two more catches in Week 13•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Snags two passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Tom Brady may be nearing the end of the line, but he's still got enough in him for a big performance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 17 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 17 TE Preview: Tier 1 shrinkage
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 17 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 17 Waivers: Starters resting
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little...
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...