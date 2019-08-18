Barner (undisclosed) was back in full pads for Sunday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Barner was forced to sit out of Thursday's preseason game against the Jets, and had been dealing with an undisclosed injury for the past week. Now that he's back for practice, expect him to see a bulk of the work on punt- and kick-return units.

