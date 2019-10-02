Play

Barner (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

While Barner's knee injury kept him from practicing Wednesday, it's nonetheless a step in the right direction that he appears to have cleared the concussion protocol. If he's able to get healthy in time for Sunday's game against Texans, Barner will retake his usual role as Atlanta's top kick and punt returner.

