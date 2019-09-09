Barner collected 46 yards on four punt return attempts, and 44 yards on two kick returns during Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Vikings.

Barner made a dent nearly every time he touched the ball on punt returns Sunday, picking up gains of 11, 12, five and 18 yards in his regular-season debut for the Falcons. He'll face a challenging special teams matchup in Week 2 going up against his former team on Sunday Night Football, with the Eagles allowing the sixth-fewest yards per punt return (6.3) last year.