Barner left Sunday's game against Indianapolis, and is being evaluated for a possible concussion, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Barner is the second Atlanta running back to suffer a head injury Sunday, with Ito Smith diagnosed with a concussion already. Expect the team to comment on Barner's status following the game or in the coming days, but Devonta Freeman is the only healthy running back left on the roster for the remainder of the game.