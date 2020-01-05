Barner ran for 28 yards on four carries and caught six of eight targets for 22 receiving yards during 2019. He also accumulated 267 punt return yards and one touchdown on 35 attempts and 406 kick return yards on 17 attempts.

The 29-year-old finished top 10 in yards per punt return for the first time in his career during 2019, while his 23.9 yards-per-kick-return average ranked fifth best in the NFC. Barner becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and offers a special-teams ace to whichever team elects to sign the veteran. His offensive role will likely remain limited, however, as he hasn't garnered more than 28 rush attempts in any season since being drafted by Carolina in 2013.