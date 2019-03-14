Barner signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Thursday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Barner played in nine games between the Panthers and Patriots in 2018, carrying the ball 19 times for 71 yards. The six-year pro will provide depth in a Falcons' running back room that includes Devonta Freeman (groin), Ito Smith, Brian Hill and Jeremy Langford. He appears to have recovered after landing on IR with a knee injury Week 17 last season.