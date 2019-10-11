Barner (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Barner has been dealing with a concussion and a knee injury, but looks as though he will suit up Sunday, barring a setback. His main impact will come on special teams, where he should fill in as the Falcons' primary return man.

