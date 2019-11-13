Barner gained 12 yards on his only carry during Sunday's 26-9 win over the Saints. He added 33 yards on a pair of punt returns.

Barner now has a carry in back-to-back games after just one touch, a four-yard catch in Week 3, prior to that this season. The former Oregon Duck has been a solid returner for a disappointing Falcons squad, ranking sixth in the league averaging 25.0 yards per kick off and 13th in the league averaging 7.9 yards per punt return, but he hasn't done much outside of special teams. Sunday brings a matchup against a struggling Carolina run defense, surrendering 5.2 yards per carry -- 31st in the league -- but it's hard to picture Barner getting more than a carry or two.