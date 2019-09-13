Play

Barner (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's prime-time matchup with Philadelphia.

Barner popped up on the injury report Thursday after being limited by an ankle injury. The 30-year-old was then listed as a full participant in Friday's practice. Barner seems poised to continue his role as the team's top kick/punt returner.

