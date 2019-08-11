Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Has touchdown called back
Barner turned his lone target into a 37-yard gain during Thursday's 34-27 loss to MIami.
Barner caught a screen from Matt Schaub, plowed through two defenders and streaked 37 yards down the field for what at first appeared to be a touchdown, but ultimately the replay officials determined should have been a play spotted at the 1-yard line. The following play Brian Hill vultured the touchdown from Barner, but at least the seven-year veteran made his presence felt offensively. 68 of his 186 career touches have come on kick or punt returns, and Thursday night he served as the Falcons primary punt returner (nine yards on his only attempt), while also picking up 38 yards on two kick returns.
More News
