Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Held out of Wednesday's practice
Barner (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Barner was a late addition to last week's injury report with an ankle injury, but he still ended up being active for Sunday night's contest against the Eagles. It's unclear at this time if Barner suffered a setback or if the Falcons are just being cautious with the running back.
