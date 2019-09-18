Play

Barner (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Barner was a late addition to last week's injury report with an ankle injury, but he still ended up being active for Sunday night's contest against the Eagles. It's unclear at this time if Barner suffered a setback or if the Falcons are just being cautious with the running back.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories