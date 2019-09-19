Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Limited Thursday
Barner (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Barner played through his ankle injury Week 2 versus Philadelphia, and he could do the same Week 3 if he's limited again Friday. If Barner is able to go, he'll slid into his usual role as Atlanta's top return man versus the Colts on Sunday.
