Barner (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Barner played through his ankle injury Week 2 versus Philadelphia, and he could do the same Week 3 if he's limited again Friday. If Barner is able to go, he'll slid into his usual role as Atlanta's top return man versus the Colts on Sunday.

