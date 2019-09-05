Barner was named the Falcons' top kickoff and punt returner Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Barner will begin the season as Atlanta's primary return man while also providing depth at the running back position. The veteran projects to play a key role on special teams for the Falcons, but it's hard to get excited about his fantasy prospects since he won't be in store for regular offensive snaps.

