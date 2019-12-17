Barner caught one of two targets for four receiving yards during Sunday's 29-22 win against the 49ers. He also collected 19 yards on four punt returns and lost one fumble.

The seven-year NFL veteran once again served as the Falcons' primary return man Week 15, but his fumble on a punt return early in the fourth quarter set up San Francisco for a Jimmy Garoppolo-to-Kyle Juszczyk touchdown pass. Fortunately for Atlanta, Matt Ryan and the offense orchestrated consecutive TD drives in response to pull off the 29-22 upset, perhaps lessening the pressure on Barner for the late-game gaffe. Barner has committed an alarming three fumbles on the season but has counteracted that flaw by establishing 8.1 yards per punt return, good for ninth best in the NFL heading into Week 16.