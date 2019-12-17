Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Loses fumble against 49ers
Barner caught one of two targets for four receiving yards during Sunday's 29-22 win against the 49ers. He also collected 19 yards on four punt returns and lost one fumble.
The seven-year NFL veteran once again served as the Falcons' primary return man Week 15, but his fumble on a punt return early in the fourth quarter set up San Francisco for a Jimmy Garoppolo-to-Kyle Juszczyk touchdown pass. Fortunately for Atlanta, Matt Ryan and the offense orchestrated consecutive TD drives in response to pull off the 29-22 upset, perhaps lessening the pressure on Barner for the late-game gaffe. Barner has committed an alarming three fumbles on the season but has counteracted that flaw by establishing 8.1 yards per punt return, good for ninth best in the NFL heading into Week 16.
More News
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Adds two more catches in Week 13•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Snags two passes•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Punt return TD against former team•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Gains 12 rushing yards in win•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Targeted in loss•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Full go Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.