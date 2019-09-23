Barner is in the concussion protocol Monday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Barner exited Sunday's loss to the Colts due to a concussion. He'll need to fully clear the league's protocol for head injuries before retaking the field. If Barner were to miss any time, Justin Hardy and Kendall Sheffield would serve as the Falcons' top kick and punt returners.

