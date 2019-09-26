Falcons' Kenjon Barner: No practice Thursday
Barner (concussion/knee) was held out of practice Thursday.
Unlike fellow running back Ito Smith, who also is in the concussion protocol, Barner didn't work with the special teams group during the portion of practice open to the media, according to Jason Butt of The Athletic. With no apparent progress made through his head injury to date, Barner is trending in the wrong direction for an appearance Sunday versus the Titans. Friday's injury report could provide a glimpse into that eventuality.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...