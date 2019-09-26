Play

Barner (concussion/knee) was held out of practice Thursday.

Unlike fellow running back Ito Smith, who also is in the concussion protocol, Barner didn't work with the special teams group during the portion of practice open to the media, according to Jason Butt of The Athletic. With no apparent progress made through his head injury to date, Barner is trending in the wrong direction for an appearance Sunday versus the Titans. Friday's injury report could provide a glimpse into that eventuality.

