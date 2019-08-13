Falcons' Kenjon Barner: No practice Tuesday
Barner (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Barner suffered an undisclosed injury during the latter portions of Monday's practice and has yet to retake the field. A timetable for his return remains unknown at this time. As long as Barner remains sidelined, Brian Hill and Tony Brooks-James stand to see increased opportunity.
More News
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Has touchdown called back•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Finds new home in Atlanta•
-
Panthers' Kenjon Barner: Placed on IR•
-
Panthers' Kenjon Barner: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Kenjon Barner: Lands on injury report•
-
Panthers' Kenjon Barner: Earns first touch since return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Fuller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Expert Chat: Big 4 RB risk factors
Our Fantasy Football crew hashes out some of the risks and vexing questions facing those drafting...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top new faces
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Seven WRs with No. 1 upside
Which wide receivers have No. 1 Fantasy upside? Chris Towers names seven being drafted outside...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Walker
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Cooper
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...