Falcons' Kenjon Barner: No practice Wednesday
Barner (shoulder) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Barner's offensive usage is minimal behind Davonta Freeman and Brian Hill, but he's a valuable returner on kicks and punts. If Barner's injury is serious and keeps him out of Week 16's game against the Jaguars, Kendall Sheffield and Russell Gage could fill field kicks/punts in his place.
