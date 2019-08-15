Barner will sit out of Thursday's preseason matchup with the Jets due to an undisclosed injury, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Barner sat out of Tuesday's practice with this injury after reportedly sustaining it in Monday's practice. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but while the 30-year-old is out, Calvin Ridley and Marcus Green -- if he's recovered enough from his hamstring injury -- could figure to see some extra work on the punt and kick return units Thursday.