Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Not practicing Wednesday
Barner (concussion/knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Barner exited Sunday's loss to the Colts due to a head injury and isn't yet healthy enough to practice. With Ito Smith (concussion) also sidelined Wednesday, the Falcons could be forced to rely on Qadree Ollison and Brian Hill in Week 4 as reserve running back options behind Devonta Freeman. Additionally, if Barner misses any time Atlanta will roll with Justin Hardy and Kendall Sheffield as starting kick and punt returners, respectively.
