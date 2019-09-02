Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Primed for special teams role
Barner was one of three players fielding punts for the Falcons during Monday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Barner was banged up for a stretch of preseason play with an undisclosed injury, and had to sit out two of Atlanta's five exhibition games as a result. He had three return opportunities in total, putting up 38 yards on two kickoff returns and nine yards on his lone punt return chance during the exhibition slate. Justin Hardy had a solid 2018 with 7.7 yards per punt return for the Falcons last year (17th in NFL), but Barner was better than Atlanta's primary kick returner, putting up 24.4 yards per return compared to Marvin Hall's average of 23.7 on 26 attempts.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lee shines
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Harris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Cooper busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.