Barner was one of three players fielding punts for the Falcons during Monday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Barner was banged up for a stretch of preseason play with an undisclosed injury, and had to sit out two of Atlanta's five exhibition games as a result. He had three return opportunities in total, putting up 38 yards on two kickoff returns and nine yards on his lone punt return chance during the exhibition slate. Justin Hardy had a solid 2018 with 7.7 yards per punt return for the Falcons last year (17th in NFL), but Barner was better than Atlanta's primary kick returner, putting up 24.4 yards per return compared to Marvin Hall's average of 23.7 on 26 attempts.