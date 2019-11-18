Barner ran for 15 yards on two carries and recorded a 78-yard punt return touchdown during Sunday's 29-3 win against Carolina.

On the same field in which he was decked by punter Matt Bosher (groin) late last season while a member of the Panthers, Barner ripped off a game-breaking punt return TD that helped Atlanta establish a 10-point lead on his former team of two years. Barner provided a substantial boost to an already stellar day for the Falcons D/ST, with Atlanta's defense generating four interceptions and five sacks. Should Devonta Freeman (foot) be forced to miss his second consecutive tilt next week against the Buccaneers' top-ranked rush defense, Barner will continue to split running back duties with Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison in addition to his special teams role.