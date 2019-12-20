Play

Barner (shoulder/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.

Barner began the week not practicing but put in two consecutive limited sessions to avoid the questionable tag. The 30-year-old should serve his usual role as the Falcons' primary return man Sunday.

