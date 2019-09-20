Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Ready to rock
Barner (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Barner appears to have fully recovered from his ankle injury. He'll work to make an impact in the return game Sunday versus Indianapolis.
