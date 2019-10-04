Play

Barner (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Houston, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Barner missed last week's game due to a concussion and the knee injury, and though he's now clear of the concussion the knee issue will keep him sidelined for at least one more game. Kendall Sheffield is expected to work as Atlanta's top kick returner while Mohamed Sanu serves as the punt returner.

