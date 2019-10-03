Play

Barner (knee) is not practicing Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Barner has fully cleared the league's concussion protocol, but it appears as though his knee injury could still sideline him during Sunday's tilt against the Texans. He'll have one more chance to resume practicing. If Barner is forced to miss any more time, Kendall Sheffield will step up as Atlanta's top kicker returner while Mohamed Sanu will serve as the team's No. 1 punt returner.

