Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Still not practicing
Barner (knee) is not practicing Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Barner has fully cleared the league's concussion protocol, but it appears as though his knee injury could still sideline him during Sunday's tilt against the Texans. He'll have one more chance to resume practicing. If Barner is forced to miss any more time, Kendall Sheffield will step up as Atlanta's top kicker returner while Mohamed Sanu will serve as the team's No. 1 punt returner.
More News
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Clear of concussion, not practicing•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Won't play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: No practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Managing concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...