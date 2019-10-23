Barner was unable to reel in his only target during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams.

Barner logged a season-high four offensive snaps Sunday and was targeted for the second time this season, but remains without a touch in 2019. Though Seattle's defense has statistically been so-so this season, it'd be hard to imagine Barner earning many meaningful opportunities, especially if Matt Ryan (ankle) is unable to play.