Barner (knee) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Barner has been unable to practice the past two weeks dealing with a concussion and the knee injury, but as evidenced by this news, is progressing from the latter. It will be important to track his practice status as the week goes on, but if he can't go for Week 6, expect Kendall Sheffield to continue to be the team's top kick returner with Mohamed Sanu filling in on punt returns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories