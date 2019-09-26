Play

Barner (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Barner appears to be progressing well in his recovery from a head injury sustained Week 3. He'll need to fully clear the league's concussion protocol before retaking the field, including being medically cleared by an independent neurologist, so it remains to be seen whether Barner will manage to get healthy in time for Sunday's tilt against the Titans.

